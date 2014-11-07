RLPC-EQT backs Siemens Audiology buy with 1.1 bln euros of debt

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT’s acquisition of hearing aid maker Siemens Audiology Solutions (SAS) is backed by around 1.1 billion euros (1.36 billion US dollar) of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, banking sources said on Friday.

EQT said on Thursday that it was buying SAS from German conglomerate Siemens for 2.15 billion euros. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS are providing the debt financing. ID:nRLP63457a]

The buyout will be backed by around 50 percent equity and 50 percent debt, including senior loans and subordinated high-yield bonds denominated in euros and dollars, the banking sources said.

EQT was not immediately available to comment on the financing.

The financing will be syndicated this year and is expected to be successful as investors are showing a clear preference for event driven financings for new issuers after recent market volatility, the banking sources said.

The dual-currency financing is expected to be split into around 745 million euros of leveraged loans and 315 million euros of unsecured bonds, sources said. The deal will also include a 75 million euro revolving credit, they added.

EQT is investing with Santo Holding, the investment vehicle of Germany’s Strungmann family, which will be a minority shareholder. The two firms are aiming to float SAS on the stock exchange in future, EQT said in an announcement.

SAS was founded in 1878 in Germany. It is now headquartered in Singapore and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

In the last 12 months SAS sold more than three million hearing aids and generated revenues of 693 million euros in the 2014 fiscal year ending September 30, according to the announcement. (1 US dollar = 0.8068 euro) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)