CORRECTED-Siemens reshuffles management board

(Corrects name of healthcare CEO who is leaving to Hermann Requardt from Siegfried Russwurm in second paragraph)

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board on Monday, appointing a new head of its healthcare business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas business would leave.

Bernd Montag will replace Hermann Requardt as chief executive of healthcare, which Siemens is hiving off into an independent legal entity, Siemens said, also naming a new finance chief and a third executive board member for the unit.

Siemens said power and gas CEO Roland Fischer would leave the company at the end of January at his own request, and Lisa Davis, a group management board member with responsibility for other energy businesses, would take over in an acting capacity. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)