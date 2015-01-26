FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Siemens reshuffles management board
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 26, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Siemens reshuffles management board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of healthcare CEO who is leaving to Hermann Requardt from Siegfried Russwurm in second paragraph)

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board on Monday, appointing a new head of its healthcare business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas business would leave.

Bernd Montag will replace Hermann Requardt as chief executive of healthcare, which Siemens is hiving off into an independent legal entity, Siemens said, also naming a new finance chief and a third executive board member for the unit.

Siemens said power and gas CEO Roland Fischer would leave the company at the end of January at his own request, and Lisa Davis, a group management board member with responsibility for other energy businesses, would take over in an acting capacity. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.