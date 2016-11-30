FRANKFURT Nov 30 Siemens re-hired Michael Sen, currently the finance chief of utility E.ON , to become head of its healthcare business just over a year after he left the engineering group.

Sen, 48, will assume his new role on April 1, replacing Siegfried Russwurm, who said two months ago that he would not extend his contract beyond March.

Siemens also appointed Cisco manager Cedrik Neike, 43, to its management board to oversee its Asia / Australia business and its Energy Management division. He will also start his new job on April 1. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)