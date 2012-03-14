FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens offers pledges in nuclear anti-trust case
March 14, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 6 years ago

Siemens offers pledges in nuclear anti-trust case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens has offered commitments to the European Commission in an anti-trust case over a nuclear power joint venture with Areva of France, the EU’s competition regulator said.

Until October, Siemens will not acquire or hold more than 10 percent of the capital or voting shares of an entity carrying out activities included in a list of nuclear power generation products and services drawn up by the regulators.

“The parties commit to allow Siemens to compete against Areva NP, without any restriction, as from the date at which Siemens lost joint control over Areva NP,” the European Commission said in a statement in the bloc’s official journal. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, Barbara Lewis)

