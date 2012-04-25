FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens CFO says order intake to improve in H2
April 25, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

Siemens CFO says order intake to improve in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Siemens AG expects its new order intake to improve in the second half of its fiscal year compared with the first half, Chief Financial Officer Joe Kaeser said.

“There are some major projects that have already been negotiated but not yet booked as new orders,” he told journalists during a conference call.

Siemens earlier reported a two thirds drop in quarterly core net profit for the fiscal second quarter to 1.05 billion euros ($1.39 billion), just above consensus.

Group new orders slumped by 13 percent to 17.88 billion euros, missing a consensus forecast of 20.14 billion, as Siemens received fewer big contracts in Germany, India and China. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

