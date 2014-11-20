FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens wins Japanese order for two gas turbines
#Basic Materials
November 20, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens wins Japanese order for two gas turbines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens said on Thursday it had won a contract to supply two of its next-generation gas turbines to Fuji Electric , its first such order from Japan.

It said the two H-Class gas turbines would be installed in a power plant on a production site of Kobe Steel in Japan’s Moka City, without disclosing financial details of the deal.

Siemens said it expected approval of the environmental impact assessment for the power plant in mid-2016. The plant is scheduled to begin commercial operation at the end of 2019, it added.

Including this order, Siemens has now sold 41 H-Class gas turbines worldwide, 13 of which are currently in commercial operation. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
