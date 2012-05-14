Siemens mulls Osram spin-off - magazine

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens may list lighting unit Osram as a separate company, handing shares to its investors rather than going through an initial public offering (IPO), German magazine Capital reported.

Parting with Osram via a spin-off would mean Siemens forfeiting cash proceeds from an IPO selling Osram shares to new investors, the magazine said on Monday, without specifying its sources. Siemens declined to comment.

In September, it pushed back a planned listing of Osram to a later date amid market volatility in the euro zone debt crisis.

In August, finance director Joe Kaeser said an IPO had “no value on its own, but there is value in being listed”.

That prompted speculation it was considering giving the shares to existing Siemens shareholders, emulating Bayer’s spin-off of specialty chemicals unit Lanxess .

Siemens chief executive Peter Loescher said recently it was eyeing a sale of about 50-75 percent of its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the autumn. (Reporting by Jens Hack, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Lalor)