FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens plans to list Osram lighting business on July 8
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Siemens plans to list Osram lighting business on July 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Siemens plans to list its lighting business Osram on the German stock exchange on July 8, according to a presentation published on the engineering group’s website on Thursday.

So far, Siemens had said only that it aimed to list Osram in early July. An investor roadshow has already been scheduled for June 24 through July 5.

Siemens aims to spin off 80.5 percent of Osram, which it says is worth about 3.2 billion euros ($4.27 billion), as it seeks to focus on its most profitable businesses. Osram is the world’s No.2 player in the lighting industry after Philips . ($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.