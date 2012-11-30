FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens's Osram to slash 4,700 jobs as spin-off looms
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 30, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Siemens's Osram to slash 4,700 jobs as spin-off looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German light bulb maker Osram will slash another 4,700 jobs and sell factories to compete with Asian rivals after its spin-off from parent Siemens AG .

The company, whose brand is 106 years old, said on Friday it aims to save 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) over three years, with half of savings coming from procurement.

Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram, the world’s No.2 player in the lighting industry after Philips, to its shareholders in a flotation in the European spring.

$1 = 0.7705 euros Reporting by Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.