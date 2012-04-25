FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens cuts full-year outlook after renewables hit
April 25, 2012

Siemens cuts full-year outlook after renewables hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, April 25 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG slashed its full-year outlook on Wednesday after incurring another major charge related to delayed offshore wind power projects in the second quarter.

Germany’s biggest company by market capitalisation said it now sees net profit from continuing operations for the fiscal year through September at 5.2-5.4 billion euros ($6.9-7.1 billion), compared with a previous outlook for 6 billion.

Analysts had expected Siemens to cut its outlook after the company posted an unexpectedly sharp fall in first-quarter core profit due to the wind power projects.

On average, they see net profit from continuing operations, excluding one-offs, at about 5.2 billion euros for the fiscal year through September, a Reuters poll showed.

The Power Transmission business, which among other won contracts to connect offshore wind farms to mainland power grids, took a 278 million euros hit in the second quarter, after charges totalling 203 million in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

