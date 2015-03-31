FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens sticks to full-year profit forecasts - source
March 31, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens sticks to full-year profit forecasts - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, March 31 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens will confirm its full-year forecasts when it reports quarterly results in May, a senior company source said on Tuesday.

“Business is running exceptionally stably, according to plan,” the source said.

The person added that Siemens saw no prospect of having to write down U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand, which it has agreed to buy for $7.6 billion, despite the steep fall in the oil price since the deal was struck last year. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

