Siemens sees higher synergies from Dresser-Rand purchase
December 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens sees higher synergies from Dresser-Rand purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens is now targeting 30 percent more savings from its acquisition of oilfield equipment company Dresser-Rand than previously announced, it said in presentation slides published on its website on Tuesday.

The group previously said it expected more than 150 million euros in annual synergies by 2019 from the $7.6 billion transaction, which complements its business in turbo compressors, downstream and industrial applications as well as larger steam turbines. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

