FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens sees no sign of upswing -CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 6:00 AM / in 4 years

Siemens sees no sign of upswing -CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG sees a weak global business cycle holding back demand for its technology equipment, its chief executive was quoted saying by a German newspaper.

“Business has not become easier. The short-cycle businesses, too, are lacking momentum. We still don’t expect any tailwind from the global economy and markets,” CEO Peter Loescher said in an interview with daily Handelsblatt.

“Many experts expect an upswing in the second half. We have yet to see any signs of that,” he added.

Siemens said in January it would stick with its focus on cost cuts to catch up with peers such as General Electric Co as a weak global economy saps demand for factory equipment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.