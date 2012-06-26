FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens sees rocky road for 2012 goals - report
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 26, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Siemens sees rocky road for 2012 goals - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens said it will be more difficult to meet its targets for 2012 due to a weak Chinese market, the group’s chief financial officer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be quite a rocky road to meet the targets for 2012,” the Bloomberg news agency quoted Joe Kaeser as saying in Washington.

Siemens had in April cut its net profit outlook for the year to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros ($6.5-$6.7 billion), after incurring charges related to delayed offshore wind power projects.

Shares in Siemens closed down 1.5 percent at 63.11 euros.

DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said the profit target was still achievable. “However it looks increasingly ambitious and we cannot rule out that we have to trim our earnings further, in case demand deteriorates further,” he wrote in a note to clients. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.