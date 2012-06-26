Siemens sees rocky road for 2012 goals - report

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens said it will be more difficult to meet its targets for 2012 due to a weak Chinese market, the group’s chief financial officer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be quite a rocky road to meet the targets for 2012,” the Bloomberg news agency quoted Joe Kaeser as saying in Washington.

Siemens had in April cut its net profit outlook for the year to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros ($6.5-$6.7 billion), after incurring charges related to delayed offshore wind power projects.

Shares in Siemens closed down 1.5 percent at 63.11 euros.

DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said the profit target was still achievable. “However it looks increasingly ambitious and we cannot rule out that we have to trim our earnings further, in case demand deteriorates further,” he wrote in a note to clients. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)