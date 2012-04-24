FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens replaces Power Transmission chief
April 24, 2012

Siemens replaces Power Transmission chief

Reuters Staff

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens said it named Karlheinz Springer to lead its loss-making Power Transmission business, replacing Udo Niehage.

The move was expected following reports last week that Siemens was set to slash its full-year outlook when it publishes its second-quarter results on Wednesday due to one-off charges at its Power Transmission business.

Springer, 53, oversaw Siemens’ Instrumentation & Electrical business for seven years and took over as chief of the Power Transmission Solutions business less than two months ago, Siemens said on Tuesday.

Niehage will head the Siemens Berlin Liaison Office and advocate new energy policies to politicians and members of various associations throughout the industry, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

