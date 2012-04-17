FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens to scrap full-year profit target - paper
April 17, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Siemens to scrap full-year profit target - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens is poised to scrap its full-year target of flat net profit at 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) amid losses from its offshore wind business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.

The daily newspaper said on Tuesday provisions for the company’s offshore wind business in the second quarter will be at about the same level as in the first quarter, when they stood at 203 million euros.

A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment on the report, saying the company would publish its quarterly results on April 25, as planned.

Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher already warned earlier this year that the company’s full-year profit target had become more ambitious.

$1 = 0.7656 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Till Weber

