FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens train delivery to Eurostar delayed
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Siemens train delivery to Eurostar delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Siemens will deliver high-speed trains to Eurostar, the operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train service, later than expected, a member of the German engineering conglomerate’s management board told a newspaper.

Siemens has been dogged by delays at its rail business and warned this month that fiscal second-quarter results, due to be reported on May 2, would be hit by further charges at the division.

Delivery of the Velaro ICE trains ordered by Eurostar is now expected sometime in 2015, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Roland Busch as saying in an article published on Tuesday, compared with earlier plans for delivery in late 2014.

“The European railroad control systems are like an old rag rug that we manufacturers are expected to turn into a Persian carpet,” the paper quoted Busch as saying.

Eurostar’s decision to order trains from Siemens caused a Franco-German row in 2010, with Siemens’ French rival Alstom and the French government saying tunnel safety rules did not allow the German company’s trains to be used there.

Alstom finally dropped a complaint it filed on the matter a year ago. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.