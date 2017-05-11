FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Siemens to slash 1,700 jobs in Germany in efficiency drive
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 11, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 3 months ago

Siemens to slash 1,700 jobs in Germany in efficiency drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens announced plans on Thursday to cut 1,700 jobs in Germany over several years and transfer another 1,000 positions as part of an efficiency drive.

Among other, it plans to reshuffle its enterprise IT business, consolidate storage sites at its Digital Factory division, cut jobs at its Mobility business and bundle its training centres, it said in a statement.

It said it also planned to hire around 9,000 new employees in Germany over the same period as the cuts, and would make efforts to retrain as many of the affected employees as possible. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.