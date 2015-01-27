Breakingviews: Honeymoon really is over for Siemens boss

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Kaeser’s honeymoon as Siemens boss is over. Eighteen months in, the limits of what even the sharpest chief executive can achieve at the cumbersome engineering group are becoming clear.

To be sure, Kaeser has engineered some successes. Exiting hearing aids, household appliances and hospital technology made sense, and generated more than 6.4 billion euros in cash. A share buyback worth 4 billion euros over two years, and a 10 percent dividend increase, mollified shareholders. The discount to peers narrowed: with a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.9, Siemens now trades on a par with U.S. rival General Electric and 8.5 percent below Switzerland’s ABB.

But there are headaches too. The $7.6 billion acquisition in September of U.S. oilfield kit maker Dresser-Rand is likely to be value-destroying. Siemens offered a 40 percent premium; Dresser’s peers have tumbled 25 percent in the subsequent oil-price rout.

And the power and gas business - a traditional cash cow - is losing steam. Falling demand for fossil power plants is denting demand for turbines while overcapacity is shrinking margins. Siemens’ new energy boss Lisa Davis must fix this and integrate Dresser-Rand. Too bad the Shell veteran lacks power-plant experience.

Other divisions are wobbling too. Overall, six of the German giant’s eight business units are at the low end of, or undershooting, Kaeser’s margin targets. A sudden decline in profitability in the healthcare unit is particularly worrying. It has long been one of Siemens’ most profitable businesses, contributing more than a quarter of operating profit. A potential spinoff - a big opportunity to realise value for shareholders - may become more difficult if the profit slip is more than just a blip. Siemens says the drop is partly due to higher research spending.

Leadership is a problem too. The sprawling Siemens was undermanaged under predecessor Peter Loescher. But if anything, Siemens now looks overly centralised: indeed Manager Magazin, the influential German business monthly, dubbed him “King Joe the First.” This has damaged morale, made Siemens slower, and raised the risk that big decisions are taken far away from those who know individual businesses best.

Kaeser’s big goal is to outgrow GE, ABB, et al, while at least matching their operating margins. Loescher’s cost-cutting has already helped narrow the margin gap. Now Kaeser has to prove he can engineer deeper change.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Siemens shares lost 2.8 percent to 100.05 euros early on Jan. 27, after Europe’s biggest industrial group by market value missed quarterly profit forecasts. The German company said profit from its industrial businesses was 1.82 billion euros ($2 billion) in the first quarter of its financial year through the end of December, down 4 percent from a year earlier. That missed the 1.87 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. The profit figure is before interest, tax and accounting charges relating to acquisitions, and excludes the contribution from Siemens’ financial services business.

- New orders fell 13 percent on a comparable basis to 18 billion euros in the quarter, missing the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll. Sales fell 3 percent to 17.4 billion euros while net profit fell 25 percent to 1.1 billion euros.

- Siemens said it still expected basic earnings per share to rise at least 15 percent in its financial year ending in September, but warned that the business environment would be “complex” due to geopolitical tensions, among other things.