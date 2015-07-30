Siemens' China sales fell 8 pct in third quarter

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German trains-to-turbines group Siemens said on Thursday its sales fell 8 percent in China last quarter and Chinese new orders fell 2 percent.

Orders fell by 4 percent in Europe, the CIS, Africa and the Middle East, including a 14 percent drop in Germany, while sales fell 5 percent in the region but rose 4 percent in Germany, according to slides published ahead of a presentation.

In the Americas, orders rose 4 percent including a 9 percent increase in the United States, while sales rose 2 percent.

In Asia and Australia as a whole, orders fell 16 percent and sales fell 2 percent.

Siemens earlier said it stuck to its full-year outlook despite a softening market environment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)