Siemens CEO sees less oil-sector investment ahead

MUNICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Joe Kaeser, chief executive of German industrial group Siemens, expects less investment in the oil sector in the short term and that oil exporters will spend less on infrastructure as energy prices decline.

“We expect that the oil industry will be investing less over the short term and that some projects will be delayed. We’re already seeing a decrease in tendering activity,” Kaeser said in the text of a prepared speech on Tuesday.

“At the same time, we’re not ruling out the possibility that some oil-exporting countries will reduce their expenditures on infrastructure if oil prices remain at their current level.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Siemens said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price pressure, and its healthcare unit. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)