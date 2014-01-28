CORRECTED-Siemens Q1 orders took 900 mln euro forex hit - CFO

(Corrects headline and lead to show the CFO was referring to new orders, not profit)

MUNICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Negative currency effects lowered Siemens’ quarterly new orders by about 900 million euros ($1.23 billion), the German engineering group’s finance chief said on Tuesday.

“This is not just an effect from the U.S. dollar but from nearly all currencies in which we deal outside of the euro zone,” Ralf Thomas told journalists after Siemens published fiscal first-quarter financial results.