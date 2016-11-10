FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens CFO says happy to keep healthcare under Siemens roof
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Siemens CFO says happy to keep healthcare under Siemens roof

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Siemens need not sell a majority of shares in its healthcare unit, its finance chief signalled on Thursday after the German industrial group said it planned a public listing for the business.

"Processes have their own dynamic," Ralf Thomas told reporters at Siemens' Munich headquarters when asked when the listing may happen and whether Siemens would sell a majority or minority of shares in the business.

"We are happy to keep healthcare under the Siemens roof." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

