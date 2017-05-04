FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Siemens CFO says not in hurry to list Healthineers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 3 months ago

Siemens CFO says not in hurry to list Healthineers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens does not need to rush with a planned listing of its healthcare unit as it believes the market will stay healthy for some time, its finance chief said on Thursday.

Siemens said in November it planned a stock-market listing for the $15 billion revenue business. After reporting quarterly results on Thursday, it said it was exploring two or three options for doing this, without being specific.

"We're not in a hurry. We don't need to react very quickly," Ralf Thomas told reporters on a conference call. "We don't believe that the market environment is going to completely flip overnight. That's why we don't feel under pressure."

He added that he would not rule out the possibility that Siemens could achieve the stock-market listing by merging the business with that of an already-listed company, as it did with Spanish renewables group Gamesa, but at the same time said Gamesa should not be considered a blueprint.

$1 = 0.9184 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.