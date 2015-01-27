Power and gas, healthcare woes hit Siemens profits

MUNICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Siemens said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price pressure, and its healthcare unit.

Profit from its businesses excluding financials was 1.81 billion euros ($2.03 billion), Siemens said on Tuesday, below the 1.87 billion euro average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Profit at the power and gas division slumped 39 percent on price pressure for turbines amid production overcapacities, while healthcare’s profit fell 13 percent on weak orders in Asia, while favourable effects from the weak euro were not yet evident.

Siemens announced management changes for both divisions late on Monday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)