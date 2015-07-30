Siemens sticks to outlook despite softening markets

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German trains-to-turbines group Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.

Siemens said it still expected a profit margin of 10-11 percent from its industrial businesses after reaching a margin of 9.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter to end-June.

Quarterly results beat expectations with orders down 5 percent, sales down 3 percent and net profit down 2 percent.

Industrial business profit rose 1 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2 billion), beating the company’s own consensus for 1.7 billion euros, as a strong performance at healthcare and its core automation unit outweighed weakness in turbines and trains.