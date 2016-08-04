FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Siemens lifts full-year earnings forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Siemens lifts full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens lifted its earnings-per-share forecast for the second time this year, saying it now expected undiluted EPS of 6.50 to 6.70 euros versus its previous forecast of 6.00 to 6.40 euros.

The trains-to-turbines group beat expectations for quarterly profit from its industrial units, which rose a fifth to 2.19 billion euros ($2.44 billion) in the quarter to end-June, compared with the average forecast of 2.06 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Most of its divisions exceeded analyst forecasts, except for plant engineering unit Process Industries and Drives and healthcare unit Healthineers, which missed expectations. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jens Hack; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.