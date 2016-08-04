Siemens lifts full-year earnings forecast

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens lifted its earnings-per-share forecast for the second time this year, saying it now expected undiluted EPS of 6.50 to 6.70 euros versus its previous forecast of 6.00 to 6.40 euros.

The trains-to-turbines group beat expectations for quarterly profit from its industrial units, which rose a fifth to 2.19 billion euros ($2.44 billion) in the quarter to end-June, compared with the average forecast of 2.06 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Most of its divisions exceeded analyst forecasts, except for plant engineering unit Process Industries and Drives and healthcare unit Healthineers, which missed expectations. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jens Hack; Editing by Christoph Steitz)