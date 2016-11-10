FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens plans public listing of healthcare business
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Siemens plans public listing of healthcare business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens plans a public listing of its $15 billion healthcare business, it said on Thursday, in a further step to focus on its core strengths of electrification, automation and digitisation.

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said the timing and scope of a share placement would depend on the stock market environment, among other factors, and the move would meantime strengthen Healthineers within the group.

The separation of the healthcare business would be one of Siemens' biggest strategic steps to narrow its focus. Over the past decades, it had shed its semiconductor, lighting, automotive and communications businesses, among others. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
