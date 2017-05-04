FRANKFURT May 4 German industrial group Siemens beat market forecasts for orders, revenue and profits in its fiscal second quarter as all of its operations except the healthcare business it plans to spin off exceeded profit expectations.

Orders rose 1 percent to 22.6 billion euros ($24.6 billion), revenue rose 5 percent to 20.2 billion euros and industrial business profit jumped 18 percent to 2.49 billion, giving it a profit margin of 12.1 percent, Siemens said on Thursday.

All of those figures beat the average estimates in a Reuters poll, although Healthineers profit of 588 million euros missed the poll average of 620 million euros.

The trains-to-turbines group reiterated its forecasts for the full year to end-September, and said it would focus on integrating Mentor Graphics and getting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy off to a good start while keeping a close eye on its operational performance.

($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)