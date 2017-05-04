FRANKFURT May 4 German industrial group Siemens
beat market forecasts for orders, revenue and profits
in its fiscal second quarter as all of its operations except the
healthcare business it plans to spin off exceeded profit
expectations.
Orders rose 1 percent to 22.6 billion euros ($24.6 billion),
revenue rose 5 percent to 20.2 billion euros and industrial
business profit jumped 18 percent to 2.49 billion, giving it a
profit margin of 12.1 percent, Siemens said on Thursday.
All of those figures beat the average estimates in a Reuters
poll, although Healthineers profit of 588 million euros missed
the poll average of 620 million euros.
The trains-to-turbines group reiterated its forecasts for
the full year to end-September, and said it would focus on
integrating Mentor Graphics and getting Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy off to a good start while keeping a close eye on its
operational performance.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)