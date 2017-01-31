FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens raises full-year earnings forecasts
January 31, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 7 months ago

Siemens raises full-year earnings forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Top European engineering group Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.

The German trains-to-turbines company said it now expected an industrial profit margin of 11-12 percent for the year to end-September, versus its previous forecast for 10.5-11.5 percent. It made 13 percent in the first quarter.

Siemens also raised its earnings-per-share forecast to 7.20 to 7.70 euros from previously 6.80 to 7.20. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

