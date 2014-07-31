FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens to mandate banks for hearing aids flotation soon - CEO
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens to mandate banks for hearing aids flotation soon - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Siemens expects to pick investment banks for the flotation of its hearing aids business soon, its chief executive said on Thursday after the German engineering group published quarterly financial results.

“We will mandate investment banks in the coming days and weeks to start the so-called beauty contest. We will choose two or three banks and then initiate the process, the way that Siemens did with Osram,” Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told journalists during a conference.

He said Siemens had not yet decided whether to divest the unit via an initial public offering or a spin-off. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.