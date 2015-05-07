FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens misses profit expectations, cuts more jobs
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens misses profit expectations, cuts more jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens fell short of market expectations with a 5 percent drop in quarterly industrial profit as an unexpectedly weak result at its digital factory unit compounded problems at its energy operations.

Siemens said on Thursday it would cut an additional 4,500 jobs, half of them in Germany, as it struggles with low demand and price erosion in its core gas turbines business while grappling with a host of other underperforming operations.

Profit from Siemens’ industrial businesses in the quarter to end-March was 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), below a Reuters poll average forecast of 1.78 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.