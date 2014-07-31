FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
July 31, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens CEO says to focus on restructuring, not M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Siemens plans to focus on restructuring rather than acquisitions for the moment, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said after the German engineering group reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

“We just laid out our ‘Vision 2020’ concept.... the focus is clearly on operational improvement,” he told analysts and journalists during a conference call but added that Siemens would have the financial firepower for acquisitions if the right target came along.

Siemens lost out in a bidding war for Alstom’s energy assets last month, and this month speculation emerged that it was preparing an offer to acquire U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

