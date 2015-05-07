FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says to reach lower end of margin guidance
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens says to reach lower end of margin guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Siemens is likely to reach only the lower end of its industrial profit margin guidance this fiscal year amid pressure on its energy and other underperforming businesses, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Thursday.

“It’s clear that it is more about the lower end of the level than the mid-point,” he told an analyst conference after Siemens reported a 9.0 industrial profit margin for its second quarter, below its 10-11 percent full-year target. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

