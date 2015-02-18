Siemens turbines to run S.Africa wind farms, generate 360MW

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Siemens will supply turbines for a 9 billion rand ($770 million) project to build three wind farms in South Africa with a combined capacity to generate 360 megawatts of power, it said on Wednesday.
The German industrial group signed a contract with Mainstream Renewable Power, a Dublin-based clean-energy developer that is planning to build a $1.9 billion solar and wind electricity project in Africa.
Mainstream said construction will begin on the three wind farms this month.
$1 = 11.7105 rand Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia