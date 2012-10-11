FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says must tackle high production costs
October 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Siemens says must tackle high production costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens conceded that it needed to slash production costs and could cut jobs to compete with its rivals after 2012 proved to be tougher so far than it had expected.

“As a leading company, we want to be better than the competitors. We don’t want to bob along somewhere in the broad masses of the middle field,” Chief Executive Peter Loescher said in a statement on Thursday.

The comments came after Loescher outlined a new savings programme for Siemens, Germany’s biggest company by market value and a major employer, in a closed meeting with about 600 of the company’s managers in Berlin.

He is expected to present details of the plan, which German media has speculated will include thousands of job cuts, when Siemens publishes its financial results on Nov. 8.

Loescher said among the programme’s goals would be to tackle high production costs, review underperforming businesses and simplify internal processes. He did not say how much money Siemens aimed to save or how many jobs might be cut as part of the programme.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

