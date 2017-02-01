Siemens sees high volatility, deferred projects in energy market

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Top European engineering group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in its Power and Gas division.

"We have to fight for every order. Price pressure is intense," Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas told a news conference ahead of Siemens' annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Lisa Davis, head of the group's energy business, said there was, however, a stabilising trend and slight recovery in Siemens' oil and gas business.

U.S. drilling activity is on the rise and shale production is forecast to rebound as OPEC has cut supply.