Siemens in talks to sell solar business
October 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Siemens in talks to sell solar business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Siemens plans to sell its solar power business as part of its new savings programme and is already holding talks with potential buyers.

“Siemens intends to focus its renewable energy activities on wind and hydro power,” the engineering conglomerate said in a statement on Monday.

Siemens said this month it aims to slash production costs and could cut jobs to compete with its rivals as business this year is proving tougher than it had expected. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

