Siemens should be more open over succession planning - Hermes EOS

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS said on Monday it wanted German industrial firm Siemens to be more open at the firm’s annual general meeting this week about plans to reshuffle the supervisory board.

Hermes EOS first raised concerns about the composition and work of Siemens’ supervisory board at its 2014 annual general meeting, and said in a statement on Monday the firm was “taking steps in the right direction”.

It said it would vote for the early re-election of three members of the supervisory board at the AGM on Jan. 26.

Hermes EOS also said it would request “more tangible evidence” that Siemens’ ownership culture programme was having an impact on employees’ behaviour.

Hermes EOS, owned by Hermes Investment Management, advises on 146.6 billion pounds ($208.99 billion) of assets on behalf of some of the world’s leading pension funds. ($1 = 0.7015 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)