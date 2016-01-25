FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens should be more open over succession planning - Hermes EOS
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens should be more open over succession planning - Hermes EOS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS said on Monday it wanted German industrial firm Siemens to be more open at the firm’s annual general meeting this week about plans to reshuffle the supervisory board.

Hermes EOS first raised concerns about the composition and work of Siemens’ supervisory board at its 2014 annual general meeting, and said in a statement on Monday the firm was “taking steps in the right direction”.

It said it would vote for the early re-election of three members of the supervisory board at the AGM on Jan. 26.

Hermes EOS also said it would request “more tangible evidence” that Siemens’ ownership culture programme was having an impact on employees’ behaviour.

Hermes EOS, owned by Hermes Investment Management, advises on 146.6 billion pounds ($208.99 billion) of assets on behalf of some of the world’s leading pension funds. ($1 = 0.7015 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.