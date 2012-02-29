Siemens wins $230 mln British trains contract

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Siemens has won a $230 million contract to supply electric trains for use on Britain’s railways, the latest British rail contract awarded to the German industrial group.

The deal will see Siemens supply 20 of its Desiro UK electric regional multiple-unit trains to British operators London Midland and First TransPennine Express. The trains, which will be delivered in 2013 and 2014, will be maintained at Siemens’ depot in Manchester, north England, the company said.

Last year, Britain awarded a Siemens-led consortium a $2.2 billion contract to build and maintain 1,200 carriages for the Thameslink cross-London railway.

As a result, Canada’s Bombardier, which lost out on the contract, said it would cut more than 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, central England, triggering union outrage.

Siemens said a decisive factor in landing the London Midland contract was the reliability of Britain’s current Desiro fleet.

“Last year, our fleet traveled a total distance of more than 615,000 kilometres within four weeks without a technical fault,” said Hans-Jörg Grundmann, the chief executive of Siemens’ rail systems division.

“That’s nearly as far as a trip to the moon and back. And it’s the new British record for a passenger train.”

Siemens said London Midland would use the new trains to expand its connections for commuters travelling to London, while First TransPennine Express would modernise its fleet linking Manchester Airport to the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Siemens is also one of four shortlisted bidders for the contract to supply trains for the 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) London Crossrail project.

The British government on Tuesday outlined the procurement terms for the contract, which requires bidders to provide training opportunities and establish “an appropriate local presence”, a move welcomed by unions.

Bombardier, Hitachi of Japan and CAF of Spain are also in the running for the contract.