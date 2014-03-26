FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens medical unit wins Pentagon deal worth up to $1.8 bln
March 26, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens medical unit wins Pentagon deal worth up to $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Medical Solutions, a unit of Germany’s Siemens AG, has won a contract valued at up to $1.8 billion to provide radiology systems, parts and other accessories to the U.S. military, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

It said the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency was exercising the fifth option period on a contract that had seven one-year options. The latest option runs through March 30, 2015.

The contract allows the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies to order equipment as needed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

