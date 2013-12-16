FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens wins world's biggest onshore wind power order
December 16, 2013

Siemens wins world's biggest onshore wind power order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Siemens won an order to supply 448 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1,050 megawatts (MW) to U.S.-based MidAmerican Energy, which the German engineering group said was the largest single order for onshore wind power ever awarded.

The wind turbines, with a nominal rating of 2.3 MW each and a rotor diameter of 108 metres, are to be installed in five different projects in Iowa, Siemens said in a statement on Monday.

Siemens said it would also be responsible for service and maintenance of the wind turbines.

Siemens did not provide any financial details of the transaction.

By a rule of thumb, one megawatt of onshore wind capacity sells for 1 million euros ($1.37 million).

