CORRECTED-Sientra says medical implants found safe in independent review
January 8, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Sientra says medical implants found safe in independent review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to “independent third-party investigators” from “regulatory bodies” in fifth graph)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Breast implant maker Sientra Inc said its medical implants were found to be safe during a third-party testing, three months after it suspended sales of the devices to ensure technical compliance.

The company’s shares surged nearly 36 percent in heavy premarket trading on Friday.

Sientra put a hold on sales of its implants in October, citing some technical compliance issues at Brazilian contract manufacturer Silimed’s plant.

The company had also recommended plastic surgeons to temporarily discontinue implanting its devices made by Silimed.

In a letter to plastic surgeons dated Thursday, Chief Executive Jeffrey Nugent said the independent third-party investigators had reviewed the device and found it to be safe and without any significant risk to patients. (bit.ly/1VPVYG0)

The review also stated that no adverse events were reported.

Up to Thursday’s close, the Santa Barbara, California-based company’s shares had fallen nearly 16 percent since Oct. 9 when it suspended sales of the device. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
