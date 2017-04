A federal judge in Oklahoma City has dismissed a lawsuit by the Sierra Club accusing three energy companies of contributing to a surge of earthquakes in the state by deep well injections of wastewater produced in the process of extracting oil and gas.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot granted motions to dismiss by Devon Energy Production Co, Chesapeake Operating and New Dominion, saying the court was "ill equipped" to respond to seismic activity and deferring to the state's executive branch.

