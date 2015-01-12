FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Rutile says "ebola-related challenges" hurt full-year output
#Basic Materials
January 12, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd missed its full-year output expectations by about 5 percent due largely to “ebola-related challenges” in the south west of Sierra Leone.

The company said it expected to produce 120,000 tonnes to 130,000 tonnes of rutile, a raw form of titanium dioxide, in 2015.

Sierra Rutile said operations had been hit by the delay of parts and materials due to limitations on sea freight and the significantly reduced number of commercial airlines flying into Sierra Leone. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

