Koidu mine boosts S.Leone diamond exports -govt
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Koidu mine boosts S.Leone diamond exports -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FREETOWN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone diamond exports hit 221,293.4 carats during the first six months of 2012, up 4.85 percent compared with a year ago, Sierra Leone’s Gold and Diamond Office (GDO) said on Wednesday.

About 36 percent of the exports came from Koidu Holdings Kimberlite mine, with the rest coming from artisanal miners, GDO director Jinnah Mohamed Ibrahim said, adding Koidu accounted for much of the year-on-year increase in total exports.

Koidu, Sierra Leone’s only commercial pit mining operation, is privately-owned by Israeli diamond trader Beny Steinmetz’s BSG Resources through its Octea diamond unit.

Koidu said in March it was seeking to quadruple its output and was also considering a possible flotation of shares.

Ibrahim said revenues to the state from the diamond exports totalled $3.96 million, about 5.5 percent of the diamonds’ total estimated value of $71.5 million. Nearly all of the exports went to Europe, he said. (Reporting by Christo Johnson; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

