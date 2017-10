Feb 6 (Reuters) - Wireless communication equipment maker Sierra Wireless Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit as the data transfer business it bought from Sagemcom drove revenue.

The company earned $19.6 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $13.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $109.4 million.