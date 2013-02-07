FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sierra Wireless forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sierra Wireless forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forecasts Q1 loss per share $0.05-$0.08 on higher costs

* Expects strong revenue growth in Q2

* Company beats estimates in Q4

By Krithika Krishnamurthy

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canadian wireless communication equipment maker Sierra Wireless Inc said higher operating costs will result in a first-quarter loss, even after posting a profit that beat analysts’ estimates in the latest three months.

The Vancouver-based company forecast a loss in a range of 5 to 8 cents per share for the first quarter, due mainly to higher certification costs for new products and a strengthening euro.

Sierra sells mobile broadband devices, embedded modules, gateways, routers and cloud platforms to distributors and Original Equipment Manufactures (OEMs), which integrate them in devices like e-reader, payment terminals and notebooks.

The company said in a statement that it expected revenue of between $98 million and $102 million in the first quarter.

Sierra, which sold part of its mobile broadband business to Netgear Inc for $100 million last month, reiterated its intention to use the proceeds for acquisitions in the machine-to-machine business that enables data transfer.

After a first-quarter loss, the company expects solid revenue growth in the second quarter of 2013, Chief Financial Officer Dave McLennan said on a conference call with analysts.

The stock is currently trading at about 12 times analysts’ expectations for fiscal 2013 earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“The company is setting a base for growth,” said Avondale Partners analyst John Bright. He identified short-term organic growth of 10 percent to 15 percent, as well as acquisitions, cost management and the buy-back of shares as the catalysts for growth.

PROFIT BEATS ESTIMATES

Sierra earned $19.6 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $13.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from continued operations rose 33 percent to $109.4 million. Total revenue rose 11 percent to $163.8 million, buoyed by a 40 percent sales increase in its machine-to-machine business.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 cents per share, much higher than the average analyst estimate of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sierra reported revenue of $15.5 million from the machine-to-machine business acquired from France-based Sagemcom in 2012. This was equivalent to 14 percent of the company’s total revenue in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Sierra, which has a market value of about $355 million, closed at C$11.60 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.