Gregg to step down as SIFMA chief
December 12, 2013

Gregg to step down as SIFMA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican Senator Judd Gregg is stepping down from his post as chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), after less than a year in the position.

The board of SIFMA, a major Wall Street trade group, appointed its current president Ken Bentsen as Gregg’s replacement, SIFMA said in a statement.

Gregg will continue serving as a senior adviser to the group, which has played an important role in lobbying for changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and in mounting legal challenges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
