Dutch offshore engineer Sif gains on first day of trading
May 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Dutch offshore engineer Sif gains on first day of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch offshore energy engineer Sif Group rose on their first day of trading in a sign that investors are attracted to a company that stands to benefit from government pledges to boost renewable power generation.

The company, which makes foundations for offshore structures including wind turbines and oil platforms, had originally planned to list in February but postponed the offering due to poor market conditions.

Shares in the company rose 1 percent above their offer price of 14 euros in Amsterdam’s first listing of the year on Thursday, before settling back to 14.05 euros by 0711 GMT. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
